Sean McDermott Releases Classy Statement After Stunning Bills Firing

It’s a solemn day in Western New York.

Two days after the Bills’ devastating overtime playoff loss to the Broncos, Buffalo fired head coach Sean McDermott on Monday. The coach that brought the Bills back to relevancy over the last nine years is now out of a job after failing to guide Buffalo to a Super Bowl.

Over McDermott’s nine years in Buffalo, he turned the Bills into a perennial contender and one of the top teams in the league. When McDermott arrived in 2017, the Bills held the NFL’s longest active playoff drought. Not only did McDermott lead the Bills back to the playoffs in his first year as head coach, but he has led them to the postseason in all but of one his seasons at the helm in Western New York. The Bills have won a playoff game in six straight seasons under his lead, but his shortcomings late in the postseason—from the 13 seconds game to Saturday’s heartbreaker—proved to be his undoing.

More: How Sean McDermott’s Firing Affects the Coaching Cycle, Plus Bills’ Top Candidates

Hours after McDermott’s firing, he released a statement expressing gratitude toward the Bills, the fan base and his time with the franchise.

“For nearly a decade I have had the opportunity to wake up every morning as the Head Coach of the Buffalo Bills, which has truly been a gift,” McDermott wrote. “I want to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Pegula family, the Buffalo Bills organization, and to the fans for allowing me to live out the dream of being a Head Coach in the NFL in this incredibly special place.

“I am proud and humbled to have worked alongside amazing staff and players as we shared life together and poured out our hearts and souls into both winning football games and making a positive impact in our community. This community graciously embraced not only me but my family and in some ways helped raise our children over the last nine years. For that I say thank you to all of the teachers, coaches, and friends whom we met along the way … the City of Good Neighbors! We Love You! We will miss Buffalo.

“Bills Mafia, you are one of one! It has been a joy and inspiration to witness your passion and commitment first hand. I always wanted our teams to play with the sam level of toughness and grit that is true to Buffalo and that you demonstrate every day!

“God gave me and my family an incredible opportunity, one that we will cherish for the rest of our lives. Yet we know that HE has a plan.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve as your head coach. God bless, Sean McDermott.”

“We Love You! We will miss Buffalo. Bills Mafia, you are one of one!”



A classy statement from Sean McDermott following his surprising exit from Buffalo: pic.twitter.com/teRqQpmDE1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2026

McDermott not only turned the Bills into contenders, he represented the city of Buffalo well throughout his tenure. His Bills played with the attitude of their city. He developed strong relationships with those players—who quickly expressed praise for him and disapproval of the firing. He fought back against the narrative that Buffalo, a city often known for their four straight Super Bowl losses, is a “city of losers.” After the team’s loss to Denver, he went out standing up for his city and team.

McDermott might have fallen short of leading Buffalo to the ultimate goal, but he’s raised the franchise’s standards to a much higher bar than when he arrived nine years ago.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated