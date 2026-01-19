Like many of the viewers tuning in, Sean McVay couldn’t believe his eyes.

With the Rams leading 17-10 late in their divisional round game against the Bears, they opted to play it conservative, running the ball on all three downs and punting it away. Chicago got the football back in good field position with 1:50 to go—plenty of time for the Cardiac Bears to pull out their latest magical comeback.

After all the incredible Bears’ game-tying and game-winning drives this season, this might have been the most spectacular of them all.

The Bears drove the ball deep into Rams’ territory and were facing fourth-and-4 from the Rams’ 14-yard line, needing to convert to remain alive in the game. The Rams’ pass rush quickly broke through and sent Williams backpedaling toward the 45-yard line, putting themselves in prime position to force a turnover on downs.

Instead, Williams somehow not only got the ball out of his hands, he threw it all the way toward the back of the end zone with immense pressure in his face. Tight end Cole Kmet came down with the football for the touchdown, tying the game and sending it into overtime.

As Williams pulled off one of the most remarkable touchdowns, the shock in McVay’s face perfectly encapsulated the moment. What should have been the stop to send the Rams back to the NFC championship game for the first time since their Super Bowl run was instead a game-tying touchdown that kept the game going.

Sean McVay is all of us right now after that Caleb Williams TD pic.twitter.com/VlUfLh3GpE — Zach Schumaker (@ZachSchumaker) January 19, 2026

Fortunately for McVay and the Rams, they went on to win on a field goal in overtime after intercepting Williams. Though the Bears fell short of the win, it was still a remarkable play to tie up the game and force overtime.

