Sean Payton Responds to Russell Wilson's Comments After Viral Clap-Back
In what's turned into an everlasting back-and-forth, Broncos coach Sean Payton has responded to Russell Wilson's viral social media post about him.
After Payton seemed to throw shade at the Giants' backup following Denver's comeback win over New York this past weekend, Wilson responded with what appeared to be a shot at his former head coach, calling him "classless" while bringing up the Saints' Bountygate scandal from the mid-2000s.
Payton has since acknowledged Wilson's response, saying that his comments after Sunday's game were not about his former quarterback.
"In the euphoria, the way that game unfolded, that was strictly about Dart. ..." Payton said at his mid-week press conference. "That was in no way, shape, or form anything that was directed at Russ."
"And I might be able to see how he might perceive that," he continued. "But coming off that win and watching how [Dart] played, yeah that wasn't any intention at all."
We'll be on our toes, waiting to see if Wilson has an answer for his post on X.