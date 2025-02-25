Several NFL Teams 'Poking Around' at Trade for 49ers Star WR Brandon Aiyuk
Deebo Samuel reportedly isn't the only San Francisco 49ers receiver to garner trade interest this offseason.
On the latest episode of her Scoop City podcast, The Athletic's Diana Russini reported that multiple teams are interested in potentially trading for Brandon Aiyuk.
"Brandon Aiyuk is a player who teams had a lot of interest in before he signed that deal last year," Russini said to co-host Chase Daniel. "... There are some teams poking around now to see if the 49ers would be willing to deal Brandon Aiyuk."
After holding out for much of the offseason, Aiyuk signed a four-year contract extension worth $120 million with the 49ers back on Aug. 30. Before he inked the deal, there were a few reported trade suitors for Aiyuk last summer, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
Aiyuk got off to a slow start in 2024—catching 25 passes for 374 yards and no touchdowns in seven games—before suffering a season-ending knee injury during the 49ers' 28–18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 20.
Even though he's coming off knee surgery, Aiyuk is just 26 years old and still has the talent to be a team's No. 1 receiver. Aiyuk logged back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and '23 for a crowded 49ers offense.
Although there are teams interested in trading for him, Russini did not report if the 49ers are open to fielding trade calls about Aiyuk. They do, however, appear motivated to move on from Samuel after six seasons.
Earlier this month, San Francisco granted Samuel permission to seek a trade this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last week that there are "several teams" interested in trading for Samuel, although Russini mentioned on her podcast that she's not sure how much the 49ers would get in return.
"I don't see teams pounding on the door for Deebo right now," Russini said.
No matter if they trade Samuel, Aiyuk or bring them both back for 2025, 49ers general manager John Lynch faces some tough decisions this offseason as former "Mr. Irrelevant" draft choice Brock Purdy is set to sign a lucrative contract extension before the 2025 campaign.