Shedeur Sanders Was Comically Honest When Asked About Buying No. 2 Jersey Number
As rookies across the league realize their NFL dreams, there's one brutal reality that hits after the honeymoon phase of getting drafted or signed—their favorite jersey number might be unavailable. No. 1 pick Cam Ward got to keep his collegiate No. 1 number, which was retired by the Tennessee Titans for Warren Moon, because Moon was more than alright with it.
Other rookies aren't so lucky, though. Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden chose No. 87 because "all the good numbers were gone." And Shedeur Sanders chose No. 12 with the Cleveland Browns, who picked the Colorado quarterback in the fifth round after a shocking slide.
Sanders's collegiate No. 2 jersey number is already retired by the Buffaloes, but he's moving on from the number in the pros. He could try to buy the number, which is currently taken by Browns receiver DeAndre Carter. But after Sanders's free fall in the NFL draft which cost more than $40 million in his rookie contract, he's focused on proving himself on the field and not spending a portion of his deal before he receives it.
"Nah, I'm not trying to buy anything. My signing bonus ain't that high right now," Sanders said with a big smile and a laugh when asked about the jersey number dilemma at Browns rookie minicamp Saturday.
As the sixth pick of the fifth round, Sanders's rookie contract is worth $4.6 million, including a $446,553 signing bonus according to Sportico. The draft slide didn't only cost him salary wise, but it likely cost him his number, too. But he doesn't seem too shaken up over it.