Aaron Rodgers’s run as the starting quarterback for the Steelers came to a surprising end late Tuesday night when the team announced on social media that he had been benched for Friday’s game against the Broncos and would also be inactive for the pivotal showdown in Pittsburgh. Mason Rudolph will get the start behind center for the Steelers, who have lost two straight and sit at 6-4.

Rodgers decided last summer to return to the Steelers for one more year with the hopes that teaming back up with Mike McCarthy would lead to a successful final season for the 42-year-old QB. But now we have to wonder if he’s played his last game in the NFL after being demoted.

Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Steelers Tumble After Two Straight Losses

The move to sit Rodgers isn’t entirely shocking considering how he’s played of late, but it was still wild to see the news when it broke shortly before midnight. It’s even more surprising when you look back at what McCarthy had to say just two days ago when asked about the Steelers’ struggles on offense and if he was considering replacing Rodgers with Rudolph.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” McCarthy said without hesitation.

#Steelers HC Mike McCarthy was asked about making a QB change on Monday.



He sounded confused that the question was even asked…



Well, he’s now benching Aaron Rodgers.



And there’s a lot more to this story. https://t.co/a1wyPYH01F pic.twitter.com/hjffFSor68 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2026

McCarthy expanded a bit more on that during his press conference, saying: "Just like anything, when you talk about the quarterback position, I think there's things offensively we need to do better and that always benefits and leads into quarterback play. So I just need him to just keep plowing away. We got a lot of work to do."

Well, Rodgers is no longer the Steelers’ starting quarterback and you have to wonder if what he said Tuesday about the team’s front office led to that change.

When asked about the play of Max Hurleman in last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, Rodgers spoke highly of the second-year wide receiver and made it clear that he should be seeing more playing time.

“I think it's as much for him as it is for everybody else upstairs making decisions,” Rodgers said about Hurleman, who had his first NFL touchdown against the Eagles and led the team in receiving with 61 yards. “I think everybody felt before the injury in camp that he was a 53-man roster guy. I know the guys in our room did, for sure. So, for him to go out there and finally get elevated and play the way he did was not surprising to any of us. But it's great for his confidence and a great reminder for the folks upstairs of what kind of player he is.”

Before being benched, Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the #Steelers’ decision-makers Tuesday for not having Max Hurleman on the active 53-man roster until Sunday, when he had 6 catches for 61 yards and a TD.



Rodgers: “Great reminder for the folks upstairs what kind of player he… pic.twitter.com/9CR5OlcOTi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2026

Rodgers has had a tough run in Pittsburgh. The Steelers hoped he would be the missing piece that could lead them to postseason success, but they lost their only playoff game last year at home to the Ravens and have now decided to give the keys to the offense to Rudolph, who has been with the franchise since 2018.