What Mike McCarthy Said About Aaron Rodgers on Monday Makes the QB’s Benching Even More Shocking
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Aaron Rodgers’s run as the starting quarterback for the Steelers came to a surprising end late Tuesday night when the team announced on social media that he had been benched for Friday’s game against the Broncos and would also be inactive for the pivotal showdown in Pittsburgh. Mason Rudolph will get the start behind center for the Steelers, who have lost two straight and sit at 6-4.
Rodgers decided last summer to return to the Steelers for one more year with the hopes that teaming back up with Mike McCarthy would lead to a successful final season for the 42-year-old QB. But now we have to wonder if he’s played his last game in the NFL after being demoted.
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The move to sit Rodgers isn’t entirely shocking considering how he’s played of late, but it was still wild to see the news when it broke shortly before midnight. It’s even more surprising when you look back at what McCarthy had to say just two days ago when asked about the Steelers’ struggles on offense and if he was considering replacing Rodgers with Rudolph.
“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” McCarthy said without hesitation.
McCarthy expanded a bit more on that during his press conference, saying: "Just like anything, when you talk about the quarterback position, I think there's things offensively we need to do better and that always benefits and leads into quarterback play. So I just need him to just keep plowing away. We got a lot of work to do."
Well, Rodgers is no longer the Steelers’ starting quarterback and you have to wonder if what he said Tuesday about the team’s front office led to that change.
When asked about the play of Max Hurleman in last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, Rodgers spoke highly of the second-year wide receiver and made it clear that he should be seeing more playing time.
“I think it's as much for him as it is for everybody else upstairs making decisions,” Rodgers said about Hurleman, who had his first NFL touchdown against the Eagles and led the team in receiving with 61 yards. “I think everybody felt before the injury in camp that he was a 53-man roster guy. I know the guys in our room did, for sure. So, for him to go out there and finally get elevated and play the way he did was not surprising to any of us. But it's great for his confidence and a great reminder for the folks upstairs of what kind of player he is.”
Rodgers has had a tough run in Pittsburgh. The Steelers hoped he would be the missing piece that could lead them to postseason success, but they lost their only playoff game last year at home to the Ravens and have now decided to give the keys to the offense to Rudolph, who has been with the franchise since 2018.
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt