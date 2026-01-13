Steelers Fan Shouted ‘Retire’ As Aaron Rodgers Walked Off Field After Loss vs. Texans
Aaron Rodgers may have played the final game of his historic NFL career on Monday night as the Steelers lost to the Texans in the wild-card round. Who knows how long we will have to wait for Rodgers to tell fans one way or the other, but there's a real possibility this was it.
On ABC and ESPN Troy Aikman sounded convinced that Rodgers was done while calling the final minutes of the game alongside Joe Buck. On ESPN2, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning wondered if Rodgers had thrown the final pass, and thus, the final pick-six of his career as the game wrapped up.
Once it was all over, Rodgers exchanged pleasantries with a number of coaches and players before walking off the field for what could be the last time. As he reached the steps to head down the tunnel at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, at least one fan could be heard on the broadcast shouting, "Aaron retire."
Unfortunately, that's the kind of thing fans say after the home team loses 30-6 and the starting quarterback throws for 146 yards and the turns the ball over twice with the defense returning both for touchdowns. In this case, the fan might get their wish.