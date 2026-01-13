Steelers President Art Rooney II Releases Statement on Mike Tomlin’s Departure
After 19 seasons in Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin made the decision to step down as the Steelers’ head coach on Tuesday. This decision was somewhat expected, especially after the team’s brutal 30–6 loss to the Texans on Monday night, but it still came as a shock to many NFL fans.
Shortly after the news was announced, Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement expressing the organization’s gratitude to Tomlin. He accomplished so much in Pittsburgh, from a 19-year streak of having non-losing seasons to a Super Bowl title.
“During our meeting today, Coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our Head Coach. Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years. It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.
“My family and I, and everyone connected to Steelers management, are forever grateful for the passion and dedication Mike Tomlin has devoted to Steelers football.”
The search is now on for the Steelers to find Tomlin’s replacement. That person will become just the fourth head coach in Pittsburgh since 1969—they’ll have big shoes to fill, that’s for sure.
