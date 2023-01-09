Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Browns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business at home against the Cleveland Browns, securing a season-ending victory that pushed their record over .500 for the first time since opening day.

While the New York Jets didn't provide enough help to get the Steelers into the playoffs, there were still plenty of positives to takeaway from the double-digit victory over a divisional rival, like the suffocating, top-to-bottom defensive effort against a physical Browns team.

Winners

Cameron Heyward

Heyward was part of a defensive line that feasted on the poor protection Deshaun Watson had in front of him all afternoon. Heyward's eight tackles were good for second on the team and his two sacks tied a personal single-game high in 2022-23.

Heyward's relentless pressure on Watson was key to keeping him off schedule and his ability to swallow blockers in the run game helped his teammates better contain Nick Chubb in their second meeting with him. This was a complete and outstanding effort for the Steelers captain, who is due for a massive raise next season as he hits 34 years old.

Alex Highsmith

Highsmith continued to earn himself more and more money this offseason with a 2.5-sack performance against the Browns. Their tackles had no answer for the emerging star at defensive end, who joined Heyward in terrorizing Watson and causing breakdowns that forced him to scramble. The Browns were one-dimensional in large part because they didn't have anyone capable of blocking Heyward or Highsmith.

The Steelers have a decision to make this offseason and it's a big one - either extend Highsmith's contract and keep him under control at what will likely be a steep price or let him walk in 2024 and live life without a player that appears headed for stardom.

Najee Harris

In somewhat stunning fashion, Harris picked up steam at a time when the regular wear and tear of play begins to slow down some of his counterparts. After rushing 23 times for 84 yards and a touchdown, he has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the second time in his two years in the NFL.

In the nine games following the bye week, Harris is averaging 88 yards from scrimmage per game and has scored six touchdowns. After muddling through the first half of the year with some nagging injuries, Harris has become key to the Steelers' winning formula, helping them control possession with hard running and timely catches.

Damonte Kazee

Adding Kazee back to the Steelers' secondary has been a godsend. The veteran safety has given that defense back some versatility, experience and depth on the back end. Since coming off injured reserve in Week 10 against the Bengals, he's been a part of a unit surrendering just 182 passing yards per game.

He recorded two tackles and an interception. His fantastic read on the takeaway in the third quarter set up the Steelers for the touchdown that put them ahead 20-7 - a lead they did not relinquish.

Losers

Kenny Pickett

There were a lot of positives to take away from Pickett's first season as a starter. He learned to take care of the ball, came through in some clutch moments and ultimately guided this young and flawed team to a 7-2 second half record and the very brink of the playoffs.

But his final game was far from his sharpest. Pickett hit on some big plays but struggled with the routine. Passes to open receivers sailed far too often and he simply didn't see certain opportunities for big plays.

Pickett's been good enough that it's reasonable to expect he should make those throws and capitalize when teams make mistakes. He did not make Cleveland pay as much as they should have. Accuracy and efficiency have been some of his best strengths to this point, but they weren't in the season finale.

Diontae Johnson

Two catches on 10 targets simply won't cut it. Yes, Kenny Pickett was not his sharpest self today but there were plenty of yards and catches Johnson left on the table. After hauling in a 32-yard reception in the first half, Johnson was a ghost and failed to leave a meaningful impact on the game.

The calls for Johnson to be traded only grew louder as George Pickens emerges as a more versatile and reliable threat in all field positions. There is little Johnson has brought to the table this year that cannot be replicated by the men behind him and that makes the burden of his $18 million contract something the Steelers will consider dumping.

Robert Spillane

Spillane had played well up to this point but he was exposed by the Browns' athletic tight ends and running backs. He was routinely victimized by Chubb and David Njoku, who both had excellent days in the passing game.

Spillane has earned this spot but games like this make you wonder if he is a starter more because of his own play or the lack of depth behind him. I think he can be a valuable player in small doses. Ask too much of him and his shortcomings become easy to attack and apparent. In an ideal world, he's not asked to be a starter for this defense but since he is, Spillane must be graded like one.

