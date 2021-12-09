Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Steelers vs. Vikings Picks and Predictions

    Can the Pittsburgh Steelers build another winning streak?
    Will the Pittsburgh Steelers jump on another winning streak or do the Minnesota Vikings bounce back from a loss to the Lions? 

    The Steelers travel on a short week to Minnesota in Week 14. It's not ideal for a 39-year-old quarterback or a beat up defense. That being said, there has been plenty of talk with this team about how good they feel heading into Thursday night. 

    The Vikings will likely have running back Dalvin Cook for the game. Does it change anything? 

    This week's picks and predictions didn't come easy, but Steelers Nation will like them. 

