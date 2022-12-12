Steelers vs Ravens Takeaways: Pittsburgh Learned Just Who They Were in Loss

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fall to 5-8 following a Week 14 defeat by the Baltimore Ravens.

The battle of the backup quarterbacks came down to defense and the Ravens were able to find success on the ground as they carried momentum toward a win. For the Steelers, their season is still alive, but with issues to fix, it's going to take maximum effort to fight for a winning season and any hope for a playoff berth.

Noah Strackbein's Takeaways

The Defense Has A Lot to Fix This Offseason

The Steelers defense needs to regroup almost completely over the offseason. At the beginning of the year, you were hoping it was just an inside linebacker and some defensive back help. Today, you realize the entire inside linebacker room, youth on the defensive line, cornerback help and depth at outside linebacker are all needed to make this unit great once again.

Can it happen? Probably not all at once, but the Steelers need to start somewhere. Relying on free agents to come in and play one-year deals won't fix anything long-term, and apparently short-term.

The Steelers need to figure out the next group of great defenders in Pittsburgh.

Who's the Next Quarterback?

Well, the fans made it clear on social media they want Mason Rudolph is Kenny Pickett isn't able to go against the Carolina Panthers. Will that happen? Most likely not, but it'll be interesting to watch it unfold as the week goes on.

If Pickett clears concussion protocol in less than a week for a second time this season, the Steelers need to be looked at by the NFL. Sorry, but that just doesn't seem right, and I'm not a doctor, but from a PR standpoint, they're already dealing with questions about why he was able to go back into the game.

Can Trubisky win and keep any hope alive? Does Rudolph give them a better chance? Who knows, but what we do know is that people are going to be upset either way.

Stephen Thompson's Takeaways

Ravens Were More Physical

The Steelers lost this game in the trenches. I suppose it's not a surprise that the Steelers offensive line got overpowered by stars like Calais Campbell, Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen - even with the strides that unit has taken, the Ravens are elite in that area - but the defensive line struggled to resist Baltimore's offensive line, which paved the way for 215 rushing yards on 42 attempts.

Even as the NFL continues to make passing a priority, almost everyone will take advantage of porous run defense and force you to suffer a slow death that exacts a physical toll. It's one of the cruelest ways to lose. Mike Tomlin said the Ravens wore his team down, something that they cannot let happen.

Games Against the Elite Test Steelers' Mettle

The Ravens are first in the division, third in the AFC playoff picture and in a position to host every game of their playoff run until a hypothetical AFC Championship matchup with the Chiefs or Bills. Even without Lamar Jackson, the coaching is good enough and the talent is plentiful enough to make them a contender and the Steelers went toe-to-toe with them.

Games like these are where the Steelers learn a lot about who they are and who they want to be. As the season hits its home stretch, ideas of what you need to do this offseason begin to form. You don't want to build your team around one opponent but to break through in December and January in the next few years, you'll have to go through these guys and the Steelers are not that

They got outrushed in a big way but outgained the Ravens in total yards, scored more touchdowns and committed fewer penalties too. The telling statistic is the 12-minute edge Baltimore had in time of possession. They dictated the game and put Pittsburgh on their heels, which tells me that upgrades in depth and talent along the lines on both sides are necessary for this team to contend again.

Special Teams Problems (Again)

The Steelers' special teams have been poor for most of this year. For most of the year it's been contained to one unit of special teams - maybe the kickers or punters or coverage team would have a bad day but rarely at the same time. But against the Ravens multiple units cost the Steelers points.

First it was Pressley Harvin, punting just 17 yards to give their opponents good field position on a touchdown drive. Then James Pierre cost the struggling offense ten yards with a holding penalty on a punt return when three points would have been decisive. After that, the field goal unit allowed Campbell, a legendary kick blocker, to get a paw on Chris Boswell's first kick since coming off injured reserve and again three points were lost.

These are not mistakes and lapses that good teams have. Special teams are difficult but far more controllable than offense and defense and the Steelers are far from clean in their execution. As we look at the team wholistically, special teams has been a glaring deficiency all year.

