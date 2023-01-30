Cam Sutton Should be Steelers Top Priority in Free Agency

Flashback to the 2021 offseason, with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming off of a disappointing playoff loss against the Cleveland Browns just prior to entering a free agency period where they were in what is referred to as "cap hell." Pittsburgh's front office had a laundry list of free agents and were faced with a bunch of difficult decisions about who they would prioritize. While it's not quite a one-for-one comparison, they ended up choosing to retain Cam Sutton instead of Mike Hilton, who then made his way to Cincinnati.

Hilton was beloved by the fan base, but the move made sense at the time, all things considered, and that decision itself was a rare example of things working out for all parties involved. Hilton got paid, likely getting a bit more than the Steelers were willing to shell out for a slot-only corner, and has been an integral part of a Bengals defense that has been lights out in back-to-back playoffs.

Meanwhile, Sutton has enjoyed two productive seasons as a full-time starter for the Steelers' defense. After being a utility man throughout his rookie contract, the Steelers paid Sutton in anticipation of him taking on a larger role, and he delivered. 2022 was Sutton's best season as a pro, posting career-high numbers in both interceptions (3) and pass breakups (8). Sutton was on the field for over 900 snaps last season and was a steadying hand in the secondary.

Beyond the surface-level numbers being the best that he's ever produced, Sutton's season could have easily been even better. The former Tennessee Volunteer standout dropped five interceptions this past season, which was tied for the most in the NFL. Some of those were more memorable for the wrong reasons, specifically the one against the Patriots earlier in the season that was shortly followed by a dagger score shortly after.

More often than not, Sutton found himself in the right position last season which is encouraging, and there's optimism surrounding some positive turnover regression in 2023.

When looking at a potential contract extension for any player, it's imperative to take into account a player's health and durability. Playing well over 2,000 snaps over the past two seasons as a starter, Sutton has shown the capacity to handle a larger workload, specifically along the boundary. After dealing with injuries that cost him the vast majority of his rookie season in 2017, he's played in at least 16 games in four straight campaigns. As they say, the best ability is availability, and he's been readily available.

So what could Cam Sutton's next contract look like?

After a career-best year in 2022, he is likely going to be looking for a raise, and deservedly so. His expiring two-year, $9M contract puts him as the 46th highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, a bargain by any measure. There's a very real chance that he could come somewhat close to doubling that APY on the open market when stacking up his numbers in coverage compared to other corners in that financial tier.

Only Sutton, and potentially his agent, know the magic number and length here but the Steelers would be wise to make him their number one priority nonetheless. Even if Sutton isn't a true number one, shutdown corner that you ideally want traveling everywhere with the opposing team's best receiver, he's still super valuable to a defense they wise to keep intact. Losing one of the longest-tenured players, a versatile chess piece, and plus communicator would be a noticeable blow.

Sutton's ability to play out on the boundary and in the slot has been a weapon for the Steelers over the years. That could also be of even more benefit moving forward, as it wouldn't preclude them from drafting any style of cornerback prospect in the class because Sutton can play and thrive pretty much anywhere. With Sutton in the fold, Pittsburgh has flexibility in the back end which gives them the ability to get the best five (or more) defensive backs on the field at any given time.

With all of the weaponry that the division-champion Bengals have accumulated over the years, it's clear that Pittsburgh must be aggressive in upgrading their secondary in hopes of matching up and take back the AFC North crown. But first things first, finding a happy medium where Sutton is taken care of financially and the Steelers retain their rock-solid corner.

The potential scenarios where the Steelers get better instantly after letting him walk are pretty slim.

