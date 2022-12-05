Steelers vs Falcons Grades: Eyes Can Be Deceiving for Kenny Pickett

With a 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have won consecutive games for the first time this season. With the win, Pittsburgh now sits at 5-7 and still has a pulse in the AFC playoff race.

While it was an ugly win, it was a victory nonetheless with a few notable performances. Let’s grade a few of them.

Kenny Pickett

It was more of what we have been accustomed to with Pickett. He finished the day going 16-of-28 for 197 yards and one touchdown. He’s not doing anything to make this offense dynamic, but he isn’t shooting them in the foot, either.

Short passes and relying on yards after catch to move the sticks is what this offense, and this quarterback, are. Pickett short-armed multiple key throws, as well. He had Pat Freiermuth open on an inside route on third down, but threw the ball at his feet. A catch would have moved the chains. He also underthrew Diontae Johnson on a go-ball in the end zone. Johnson was in a one-on-one situation with A.J. Terrell and had a step on him.

Overall, Pickett made good decisions in terms of getting the ball to open receivers and not turning the ball over, but there continues to be no pop to his game.

Final Grade: C+

Najee Harris

Harris's status was up in the air after an abdominal injury suffered last Monday against the Colts sent him to the hospital - you wouldn’t have known that watching him today. Harris finished the day with 86 yards on the ground and averaged over five yards per carry. His vision looks worlds better than it did in the first month of the season. He is finding gaps and penetrating them at a much faster rate, and he is using his size to his advantage.

These are the things you want to see in a first-round running back. We’ll see if he can consistently put up these types of performances down the stretch.

Final Grade: B+

Diontae Johnson

You’d be hard-pressed to find a receiver who is more infuriating to watch than Diontae Johnson. For all of his physical gifts, he has so many mental lapses that hurt the offense. He continues to immediately run backward upon catching the ball, and he was fortunate not to have been credited with a fumble on a pass that was ruled incomplete. While he had five catches, he still hasn’t found the end zone and is leaving meat on the bone.

Final Grade: C

Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth is on the cusp of stardom. He has all the tools to be the next elite tight end in the league. He is an exceptional run blocker and is already amongst the league’s best at the position with the ball in his hands. He had three catches for 76 yards on five targets, including a 57-yard catch and run, which is the Steelers' longest play from scrimmage on the season. The second-year man is as well-rounded a tight end as you could want, and he is only getting better.

Final Grade: A

Offensive line

If you look at Najee Harris’ running chart, he had success running in all directions. He had his longest runs running to the left side, so extra credit to Dan Moore and James Daniels for that. As a team, the Steelers totaled 154 yards on the ground at a healthy rate of 4.2 yards per carry. Plus, Kenny Pickett was kept clean all day, not sacked once. While the unit isn’t great, it is much better than that of 2021, and they continue to improve.

Final Grade: A

Defense

The Steelers' defense played well. They allowed just one touchdown, and it never seemed as if they were about to give up a huge play.

Part of that was Atlanta’s lack of star power, but Pittsburgh made a lot of plays. Cam Sutton had a nice pass breakup on Drake London and was solid in coverage all day. Cam Heyward was his normal disruptive self, batting a ball down at the line of scrimmage and notching a sack. Minkah Fitzpatrick had a late interception to seal the win and also led the team in tackles.

The Steelers did give up 146 yards rushing on over five yards per carry, but they held Marcus Mariota to just 167 yards through the air. The defense will be the reason the Steelers win games, and today was a good example of that.

Final Grade: B+

The Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens next week, who could possibly be without Lamar Jackson. A win would put the Steelers at 6-7, and make the AFC Wildcard race a little interesting.

