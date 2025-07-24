Aaron Rodgers Throws Interception on First Steelers Pass
The first training camp practice of the year didn't get off to a roaring start for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
In a video posted by SteelersWRobbie on X, Rodgers can be seen getting intercepted by inside linebacker Patrick Queen while targeting wide receiver DK Metcalf on the first pass of team drills at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
Prior to that, however, Rodgers got in plenty of work with Metcalf without any defenders on the field as the pair continues building chemistry.
While Rodgers throwing a pick on his first official attempt of camp isn't a good omen, it doesn't signal any impending struggles during what's likely to be the 41-year-old's final season of his career.
The four-time MVP is still adapting to his new surroundings, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he were to be a bit behind schedule as things get underway in camp.
To liken the situation to baseball, it's rare to see pitchers have their best stuff or throw at maximum velocity in spring training. The same goes for Rodgers in this case, as it's unreasonable to expect that he'd be at the top of his game right off the bat.
Though Metcalf's initial target from Rodgers as teammates produced a negative result, the pair should connect with regularity throughout the season. They held a throwing session at UCLA shortly after Metcalf was dealt to Pittsburgh from the Seattle Seahawks in March, and he was among the Steelers receivers who joined Rodgers for a workout in Malibu earlier this offseason.
During an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" in June, Rodgers revealed that Metcalf was a major factor in him deciding to sign with the Steelers following his release from the New York Jets.
"DK is a lead-by-example guy, and he's a big reason why I'm in Pittsburgh as well," Rodgers said. "Conversations that we had, and just the kind of person that he is."
Rodgers, who threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Jets last season, owns the lowest interception percentage in league history at 1.4, so Steelers fans shouldn't expect to see too many mistakes from the future Hall of Famer this season.
