Four Position Battles to Watch at Steelers Training Camp
Position battles are synonymous with training camp around the NFL, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no exception.
The Steelers have built a rather complete roster that features plenty of enticing depth, and there are a few roles up for grabs as the team heads to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.
With that being said, let's take a look at four position battles to keep a close eye on over the next month.
Running Back
With Najee Harris no longer in the picture after joining the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal, the Steelers have two potential lead backs in Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson who possess contrasting play styles.
Warren, the shiftier and more elusive of the two runners, signed his restricted free agent tender this offseason and returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $5.346 million deal that's fully guaranteed. Over 120 attempts last season, he ran for 511 yards and a touchdown while tacking on 310 yards through the air.
Johnson, a rookie third-round pick out of Iowa, was one of the top backs in the nation this past year with 1,537 yards and 21 scores on 240 carries. He's not particularly explosive, though he makes up for it with good vision, physicality and patience.
There's plenty of touches to go around for the pair, and they should thrive off one another due to their differing skill sets, but one of them will emerge as the leader in the room during camp.
Wide Receiver
Pittsburgh's receiver room is deeper than it was a season ago, though there's some uncertainty regarding the pecking order behind DK Metcalf.
The Steelers signed Robert Woods to a one-year deal worth $2 million in April The 33-year-old was brought in before the team dealt George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, and though he's posted just 629 yards across 29 games since 2023, he's in position to fight for substantial playing time throughout camp.
Receivers coach Zach Azzanni crowned Calvin Austin II as Pittsburgh's WR No. 2 in June, so perhaps he has a leg up on the competition. Primarily used out of the slot, Austin showed some promising signs in 2024 with 36 catches for 548 yards and four touchdowns.
Roman Wilson logged just five snaps during his rookie campaign last year, and he'll now look to get back into the good graces of the Steelers' coaching staff. A solid route-runner with strong hands, the Michigan product should challenge for reps from the slot and potentially even on the outside opposite Metcalf.
Pittsburgh will likely mix and match during the season, but camp will provide an opportunity for one of these players to set themselves apart from the pack.
Safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick's return to the Miami Dolphins as part of the deal that landed the Steelers Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith has now made safety their most pressing need on the defensive side of the ball.
DeShon Elliott is locked in as one of the two starters at the position following a career year in 2024 that led to a two-year, $12.25 million extension, but the other spot is largely up for grabs.
Since Pittsburgh has yet to bring in any additional outside help, Juan Thornhill is the favorite over undrafted free agent Sebastian Castro. The former has started 74 games throughout his six-year stint in the league thus far and is a more proven commodity than the latter, who appeared in 53 contests at Iowa and has a lot to prove this summer.
Slot Cornerback
Ramsey is likely to handle a fair amount of the responsibilities from the slot, meaning that there won't be a battle for the starting role at the position, but Beanie Bishop Jr. and Donte Kent could still fight for reps as the primary backup.
An undrafted free agent last season, Bishop beat the odds by making the Steelers' initial 53-man roster. He got off to a hot start, posting a combined three interceptions between Weeks 8 and 9, though his playing time dwindled rather significantly towards the end of the year.
Kent, a seventh-round rookie out of Central Michigan, is a versatile player who could line up on the boundary or from the slot. Pittsburgh may also utilize him as a return man, and his athleticism should work in his favor as he fights for defensive reps right off the bat.
