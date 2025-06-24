Aaron Rodgers Reveals Major Reason He Joined Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke highly of his new No. 1 wide receiver, DK Metcalf, during his "The Pat McAfee Show" appearance on Tuesday.
Rodgers started off by commending Metcalf's leadership, saying he does so by example while adding that the 27-year-old played a huge role in his decision to sign with the Steelers.
"On offense, there is good leadership," Rodgers said. "DK is a lead-by-example guy, and he's a big reason why I'm in Pittsburgh as well. Conversations that we had, and just the kind of person that he is."
Pittsburgh acquired Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks the day before the legal tampering period in free agency began on March 9. The organization immediately signed him to a four-year extension worth $132 million and would later trade George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in May, cementing Metcalf's status as the team's top offensive weapon.
Rodgers reminisced on his throwing session with Metcalf at UCLA back in April while watching a clip of the workout, revealing that the two weren't overly familiar with one another up until that point.
"It started here," he said. "I didn't really know DK at all, and he's like, 'I work out at 6 a.m. every day.' I'm like, 'OK, alrighty, this guy is disciplined. This guy has a drive.' I said, 'How 'bout 8 o'clock?' You know, 'cause I have to drive from Malibu to UCLA. He saud, 'Yea, that's fine.' So, he's not just a specimen, but he's a really solid human being."
Rodgers has come away impressed with how Metcalf approaches practice as well, stating that he sets a good example for the rest of the receiver room.
"The way he practices, and that's I think one of the most encouraging things, is that the room goes how the top dog goes," he said. "And when DK catches the ball and finishes 60 yards to the end zone, it makes everybody else want to do the same thing."
Metcalf, who posted 6,324 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns across his six seasons with Seattle, will look to build on what's already an impressive resume while catching passes from Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, in Pittsburgh.
