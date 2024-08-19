Falcons Release Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Atlanta Falcons are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, and there was some excitement that a former second-round pick would make his debut with a new team. Instead, former Steeler James Washington is headed back to free agency after being released by the Falcons, the team announced.
Washington signed with Atlanta on July 29 after spending the offseason as a free agent. Since leaving Pittsburgh in 2021, he's struggled to catch on with a team, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, but only playing two games during that period. Now, he'll hit the market again as he looks for another opportunity.
Washington, 28, was the Steelers second-round pick in 2018 and spent four years in Pittsburgh. He played 60 games, including 25 starts, catching 144 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his final season, he had 285 yards and two scores, playing in 15 games.
His best season came with 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns.
Washington offers explosive deep ball ability as a wide receiver, but with limitations as a route runner and no solid ground to stand on in the NFL, he's struggled.
As for the Steelers, they're looking for wide receiver help and have been set on trying to land Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers. While Washington hasn't been a name that's mentioned and likely won't be judging on the Steelers' offensive plans, former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster is "in play" for a return, according to sources.
Pittsburgh will meet another former player when they travel to Atlanta as former wideout and kick returner Ray-Ray McCloud has moved up the depth chart and has taken over the third wide receiver role in Atlanta following the injury to Rondale Moore this offseason.
