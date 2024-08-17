Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Leaves Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren left the team's second preseason game early, being escorted to the locker room with an injury during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
Warren was evaluated in the blue medical tent after a catch on third and long. After several minutes of being checked out by trainers, the tent came down and Warren, along with a group of medical staff, walked into the tunnel toward the locker room.
Warren caught a checkdown by Russell Wilson on third and long and was eventually tackled by a group of Bills. It was the second hard hit he took during the game.
After being taken to the locker room, the team announced it was a hamstring injury and Warren would be doubtful to return.
The Steelers expected to play their starters just four series during the preseason game, which ended with Warren's injury. They instead kept the starters out there, sending Najee Harris out as the lone starter with Cordarrelle Patterson as his backup.
If Warren did suffer an injury worth monitoring, the team will turn to Harris and Patterson, and may look to keep another depth piece on their 53-man roster. Jonathan Ward would top the list, but La'Michael Perine and Aaron Shumpklin could also be candidates.
This is dependent on if Warren needs to miss extended time.
This is a developing story. Steelers OnSI will continue to provide updates to Warren's injury as more information and updates on his return is released.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more