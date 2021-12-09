Ben Roethlisberger Named Steelers Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is one of 32 nominees.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been named the team's 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship award nominee.

The award highlights players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. One nominee is selected by all 32 teams. The winner is awarded a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of the player's choice.

The award was create in 2015 and is voted on by the players. The winner is announced during the NFL Honors show the night before the Super Bowl.

Roethlisberger has spent all season supporting his teammates and the work younger players have put into their early careers. He's also received plenty of praise from coaches and players within the Steelers organization.

