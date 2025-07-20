Bengals Sign New QB With Steelers Connection
PITTSBURGH -- The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing in a new weapon to their offense, adding a backup to Joe Burrow in a name Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is very familiar with. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is signing former Atlanta Falcons passer Desmond Ridder.
Ridder was the Falcons third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, joining a team run by head coach Arthur Smith. He spent just two seasons with the team before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in a corosponding move to signing Kirk Cousins.
In 19 games and 17 starts, Ridder held an 8-9 record and threw for 3,544 yards and 14 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He started one game for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024 after being released by the Cardinals. He played in six games total last season, throwing for 458 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.
Ridder now joins the Bengals just before turning 26 years old. He'll be competition with Jake Browning, who has stepped in for an injured Joe Burrow over the last four seasons.
The Steelers, and especially Smith, likely aren't too worried about the addition of Ridder to the Bengals. Still, with NFL experience and some wins as a pro, the team is adding a security blanket for a position that has been beaten up in years past.
Ridder isn't guaranteed to make the team, but if he does, he'll meet his former head coach twice this season.
