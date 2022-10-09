Bills Blowout Steelers in Kenny Pickett's First Start

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were overmatched on paper in their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and the talent disparity that existed on paper manifested when the two teams met on the field in Orchard Park, New York. Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Gabe Davis led a relentless offensive attack that ended in a 38-3 blowout win for Buffalo.

Outstanding coverage on the opening kickoff and a fumbled reception Taiwan Jones pinned the Bills at their own one to start the game. But on third and ten backed up against his own endzone, Allen uncorked a long strike to Davis, who took the ball the rest of the 98 yards to the endzone for a touchdown.

James Pierre then muffed the ensuing kickoff and gave Buffalo the ball inside the redzone. But the Steelers bowed up deep in their own territory and forced a field goal attempt that DeMarvin Leal then blocked to keep the score steady at 7-0 and bring on rookie Kenny Pickett to begin his first start.

Pickett completed five of seven passes on his first drive for 44 yards and led the Steelers to the Bills' 12 yard line, but the offense came up short of the endzone. They settled for a Chris Boswell field goal and trailed 7-3.

When Allen and the Bills got back inside the redzone with their next possession but once again the Steelers held strong in a desperate position. They forced another field goal and trailed 10-3.

Good special teams play from Pierre on a rolling punt from Pressley Harvin put the Bills offense back on their own two yard line to start the second quarter. More chunk pass plays from Allen to Stefon Diggs and Quintin Morris moved Buffalo back up to the doorstep of the endzone but that's Allen made his first mistake of the game. He under threw Davis and Levi Wallace took advantage, intercepting Allen for a league-high eighth time.

The Steelers couldn't do much with their next possession and punted. On the very next play, Allen uncorked another deep ball to Davis, who hauled in his second touchdown catch after wrestling the ball away from Minkah Fitzpatrick in the endzone. The strike went for 62 yards and put the Bulls up 17-3.

Pickett and the Steelers went three-and-out the next time they had the ball and Buffalo once again marched easily to another score. Allen diced up the secondary and converted on a redzone chance for the first time. Allen connected with Diggs for a 15-yard score and the Bills led 24-3 with 7:24 left to play in the first half.

The Steelers got the ball back and finally found a rhythm on offense. Pickett completed five passes for 44 yards but couldn't get past the sticks on third and eight from the Buffalo 19 yard line. Boswell came on to attempt the short field goal into the strong winds. He hooked it to the right and the Bills took over with time left to put one more drive together. They did just that, driving 77 yards in eight plays, the last of which was a 24-yard passing touchdown from Allen to Khalil Shakir to put the Bills up 31-3.

Pickett threw the fourth interception of his career on the next drive, and Buffalo knelt out the remaining seconds on the clock and went to halftime up big.

The Steelers got the ball to start the second half and continued to move the ball successfully though the air. A gain of 23 yards to Diontae Johnson kickstarted the drive and they didn't face a third down until they were on the Bills 20 yard line. The Steelers faced a fourth down and Pickett had a first down to Johnson, but he dropped a well-thrown ball to the outside.

Buffalo took over from their own 20 and used a long drive to move the ball back to the opposite on yard line. But with their offense on the doorstep, Morris fumbled a shovel pass into the endzone. Josh Jackson recovered the loose ball and Diggs tackled him in the endzone for a touchback.

Pickett continued to spread the ball around effectively and pick up chunk plays. He threw for gains of ten or more to Pickens, Claypool and Johnson. Pickett ran for a first down into Bills territory and was hit while sliding by Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Steelers lineman James Daniel came to his quarterback's defense and shoved Hamlin, starting a brawl along the Bills sideline. Daniels was the only one to come away with a flag, however, and it stalled the Steelers drive. The opted for another field goal from 45 yards out, but Boswell hooked it again to the right.

It didn't take long for Buffalo to add on to their already large lead. A 41-yard catch and run from Allen to Diggs was followed by a 24-yard touchdown run by rookie running back James Cook and Buffalo led 38-3 with 14:11 left to play.

Again, Pickett was able to get his unit over midfield with his arm. Short passes combined with good running after the catch made for an efficient drive but they again stalled and turned the ball over on downs.

Case Kennum replaced Allen with 10 minutes left to play and the Steelers were finally able to force their first punt of the day. Buffalo forced a punt too with 7:31 left to go. The Steelers began to rotate their backups in as well and drain the remaining clock on a brutal loss, the Steelers' fourth in a row.

