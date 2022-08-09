Bengals Announce Name Change to Paul Brown Stadium

The venue formerly known as Heinz Field isn't the only AFC North stadium to undergo a name change this offseason. The Cincinnati Bengals are following in the footsteps of the Pittsburgh Steelers and renaming Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio to Paycor Stadium after partnering with a human capital management firm by the same name.

Paycor is Cincinnati-based and has served as the Bengals' exclusive HR software provider since 2018, according to a release from the team.

"Through a strategic partnership with our hometown team, the Cincinnati Bengals, we are beyond thrilled to introduce Paycor Stadium to the world," Raul Villar Jr., CEO of Paycor said. "As Paycor continues to grow and reach customers throughout the U.S., our mission of empowering leaders to build winning teams perfectly aligns with the defending AFC Champions."

The Steelers recently announced a partnership with Michigan-based insurance corporation, Acrisure, which purchased the naming rights to Heinz Field after Heinz's contract ran out this summer and the food production giant elected not to renew it. The Steelers' contract with Acrisure is worth more than $150 million over 15 years.

