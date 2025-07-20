Cowboys Superstar Gives Steelers Rookie Glowing Endorsement
PITTSBURGH -- If the Pittsburgh Steelers believe Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, then they may have a diamond in the rough on their hands.
The Cowboys linebacker, and seemingly the next star at his position to sign a massive deal after T.J. Watt, has a history with Steelers rookie Donte Kent. The two played at the same high school in Pennsylvania, and now that he's in the NFL, Parsons sees nothing but big things.
"Everyone always knew Lil Kent," Parsons said. "He was always ferocious, bro… He’s going to be really ready. I am excited to see where he is at and I kind of gave him some tips. Especially as a seventh-rounder. He’s got a lot to prove, but I think his hunger, his drive, is going to show why he’s going to make that roster."
Kent was the Steelers' seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and has a mountain to climb before making the 53-man roster this season. With second-year pro Beanie Bishop in front of him at the nickel and the additions of Brandin Echols, Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay at the cornerback position, Kent will have to prove he's got plenty of potential for Pittsburgh to keep him around.
What will help is his special teams ability. On top of being a cornerback, Kent also has experience returning punts and kicks, and could utilize his speed to become a piece of the return game this season.
The Central Michigan standout finished his career with 235 tackles, 47 passes defensed and two interceptions. He was named All-Mid-American Conference three times before taking his talents to the NFL.
He'll need to continue to climb and develop to be a part of the Steelers plans this season, but Parsons believes he's got it in him. And if the Dallas superstar sees potential, maybe what Pittsburgh saw coming into the NFL Draft is warrented.
