Steelers Rookie Suffers Heartbreaking Season-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue dealing with injury issues this season and have lost one of their rookies for the rest of 2025.
Donte Kent Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Steelers rookie cornerback Donte Kent came back off the reserve/injured list on Dec. 3, giving him a chance to finally make his debut.
Kent instead sustained a new injury, which Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten announced will keep him out the rest of the season.
Missed Opportunity for Kent in 2025
Kent joined the Steelers as a seventh round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan, the 229th overall pick.
He had a strong training camp with the Steelers, that saw him make the initial 53-man roster, but an injury sidelined him the first 13 weeks of the season before he returned to practice.
Kent had a great shot of playing on this Steelers team this season, especially with injuries to their secondary in 2025.
Steelers safety DeShon Elliott hasn't played since suffering a leg injury in the 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8.
The Steelers also have injuries this week with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. limited in practice (elbow), safety Kyle Dugger not practicing due to a hand injury, cornerback James Pierre working back from a concussion and cornerback Jalen Ramsey not practicing due to rest.
A strong week of practice for Kent would've given him a shot at many snaps at cornerback, but instead, he'll watch the rest of the season away from the Steelers.
Steelers Have Great Faith in Kent
While Kent might not play this season, the franchise likes what they have in him and that he should get another chance to play for the Steelers in 2026.
General manager Omar Khan praised Kent back in the summer for his work on both special teams and defense and that he sees Kent as someone that would make plays early on.
“Looking at his production, both not only on the defensive side but on special teams. The more we watched, the more excited we got about him," Khan said on Kent. "Solid character. Another guy that's got a really good opportunity and we expect him to contribute sooner than later."
Donte Kent Background
Kent hails from Harrisburg, Pa. and played for Harrisburg High School, where he made 10 interceptions over his junior and senior seasons. He was a consensus two-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and committed to Central Michigan.
He would play 53 games for the Chippewas during his five-year stay from 2020-24, making 234 tackles (171 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Kent also excelled as a punt returner as a senior, with 16 punts for 217 yards and one for a touchdown.
He was a three-time All-MAC Honoree, first team in 2022 and second team in both 2023 and 2024, and started 48 games at cornerback.
