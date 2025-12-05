Steelers Rookie Suffers Heartbreaking Season-Ending Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue dealing with injury issues this season and have lost one of their rookies for the rest of 2025.

Donte Kent Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Steelers rookie cornerback Donte Kent came back off the reserve/injured list on Dec. 3, giving him a chance to finally make his debut.

Kent instead sustained a new injury, which Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten announced will keep him out the rest of the season.

After returning to practice from Reserve/Injured on December 3rd, #Steelers CB Donte Kent sustained a new injury that will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2025 season. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 5, 2025

Missed Opportunity for Kent in 2025

Kent joined the Steelers as a seventh round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan, the 229th overall pick.

He had a strong training camp with the Steelers, that saw him make the initial 53-man roster, but an injury sidelined him the first 13 weeks of the season before he returned to practice.

Kent had a great shot of playing on this Steelers team this season, especially with injuries to their secondary in 2025.

Steelers safety DeShon Elliott hasn't played since suffering a leg injury in the 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Deshon Elliott (25) reacts as he takes the field against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers also have injuries this week with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. limited in practice (elbow), safety Kyle Dugger not practicing due to a hand injury, cornerback James Pierre working back from a concussion and cornerback Jalen Ramsey not practicing due to rest.

A strong week of practice for Kent would've given him a shot at many snaps at cornerback, but instead, he'll watch the rest of the season away from the Steelers.

Steelers Have Great Faith in Kent

While Kent might not play this season, the franchise likes what they have in him and that he should get another chance to play for the Steelers in 2026.

General manager Omar Khan praised Kent back in the summer for his work on both special teams and defense and that he sees Kent as someone that would make plays early on.

“Looking at his production, both not only on the defensive side but on special teams. The more we watched, the more excited we got about him," Khan said on Kent. "Solid character. Another guy that's got a really good opportunity and we expect him to contribute sooner than later."

Donte Kent Background

Kent hails from Harrisburg, Pa. and played for Harrisburg High School, where he made 10 interceptions over his junior and senior seasons. He was a consensus two-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and committed to Central Michigan.

He would play 53 games for the Chippewas during his five-year stay from 2020-24, making 234 tackles (171 solo), six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) makes a 2 yard touchdown reception against Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Donte Kent (19) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kent also excelled as a punt returner as a senior, with 16 punts for 217 yards and one for a touchdown.

He was a three-time All-MAC Honoree, first team in 2022 and second team in both 2023 and 2024, and started 48 games at cornerback.

