Cowboys Release Former Steelers CB
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Luq Barcoo is now looking for a new team after the Dallas Cowboys decided to move in a different direction. The team announced the addition of veteran Robert Rochell, with Barcoo being the corresponding move and headed for free agency.
Barcoo signed with the Cowboys in January and was with the team throughout Organized Team Activities and minicamp. He was hoping to latch on with the team, looking to earn his place back on a 53-man roster this season, but is now hoping to earn another opportunity before training camp.
Barcoo was with the Steelers in 2023 and 2024. He remained with the team during the 2023 season as part of the practice squad after standing out during training camp and the preseason. He then returned in 2024 but was not part of the team's plans and was cut prior to the final roster. He did not return after that.
Undrafted out of San Diego State in 2020, Barcoo has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets before the Steelers. He also spent the 2023 season with the San Antonio Brahmas, becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the XFL.
Still just 26 years old, Barcoo will hope to land with a team this summer. The Steelers could be considered an option as they look for depth for training camp, but it's likely not the most likely spot Barcoo lands this seson.
