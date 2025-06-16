Steelers' T.J. Watt Could Lose to Myles Garrett Again
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to get a deal done with outside linebacker T.J. Watt, extending their former Defensive Player of the Year before he enters the final year of his current contract. But there's a figure that lomms large as everyone patiently waits for an outcome, and the two sides might not get to it.
Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns signed their star defender, Myles Garrett, to a four-year, $160 million deal worth $40 million per season. Everyone then assumed that Watt's new contract would be around that $40 million per year mark, but wondered if it would surpass it.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, doesn't believe it will.
"You know, if they possibly can, they’re going to try and to make him the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL," Rapoport said. "Because we are still waiting on some details from these massive deals, it’s a little tricky to see where T.J. Watt belongs."
The Steelers remain optimistic that a deal with Watt will get done this summer. He was not present during OTAs or minicamp, but that was expected as he works through negotiations.
"I’m not going to get into speculation there," head coach Mike Tomlin said during minicamp. "You guys know what negotiations is about; I’m optimistic we’re going to get things done because we got two sides that want things done. When that’s going to occur, I don’t know."
Earning less per year than Garrett would be a huge talking point across the NFL and in Pittsburgh. Watt and Garrett have been considered the two best pass rushers in the NFL for years, with some leaning toward Garrett's side and others Watt's.
Well, if the superstar edge rusher signs a deal less than $40 million per year, everyone will be talking about how Garrett edged him out once again. Not that Watt would care if it lead to success in the playoffs.
