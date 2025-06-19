Insider Predicts One Big Change for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had an inconsistent season when it came to special teams last season.
They scored a punt return touchdown via now top receiver option Calvin Austin during their Monday Night Football win over the Giants, but also struggled mightily at other times.
The change to kickoffs to begin last season offered teams both an opportunity to gain an edge or fall behind as the new rules would dictate new skillsets. The Steelers took a sort of middle road, signing an aging Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson is one of the top kick return threats in the history of the league, but is certainly towards the twilight of his career as he finished the season at 33 years old.
While Patterson has undeniable talent, and was an impressive returner, the new rules did not seem to benefit him nearly as much as the old rules did, and the experiment seems to be coming to a close. While Patterson is still rostered, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette believes that Patterson's tenure as a returner with the Steelers is over.
On an appearance on the North Shore Drive podcast, Fittipaldo spoke on the team's outlook when it comes to the return game.
"No doubt they've got to do a better job with their kick returns", Fittipaldo said. "We've probably seen the last of Cordarrelle Patterson back there. I can't imagine after last season the Steelers would want to have him back there again. But they do have some options. They've got a lot of different guys who can return those kicks".
The Steelers will have tough decisions to make in regards to special teams, as no Patterson and likely no Austin due to his elevated role as a receiver should make for a tough offseason for gameplanning the special teams. Kenneth Gainwell, Scotty Miller and possibly even Jaylen Warren could all be involved in trying to earn the role during the season.
