Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater to Start vs. Steelers

The Denver Broncos will have their starting quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in Week 5. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bridgwater has cleared concussion protocol and will play at Heinz Field.

Bridgewater was a full participant at practice on Friday but was limited in days before. He left Week 4 with a concussion and did not return. Denver turned to backup Drew Lock in the loss against the Baltimore Ravens.



Bridgewater has thrown for 892 yards and five touchdowns this season without an interception. He's completed 72% of his passes so far.

The Broncos have not made a decision on wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who injured his ankle during the team's final practice. He's listed as questionable and is expected to be a game-time decision.

The Steelers are without starting cornerback Cam Sutton and wide receiver James Washington. They'll turn to James Pierre to step in against Bridgewater and company.

