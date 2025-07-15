Door Could Be Opening for Steelers and Terry McLaurin
Yet another wide receiver is in the midst of a heated contract dispute, which could play in the Pittsburgh Steelers' favor down the line.
Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin is entering the final year of a three-year, $68.2 million extension he signed in 2022, and he vented his frustrations about the current state of negotiations with the team shortly before training camp begins.
"I've been pretty frustrated, I'm not going to lie," he said, per NBC4 Washington's JP Finlay. "Everything that has transpired up until this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I want to continue my career here. I've created my life here. My wife and I bought our first home here. This has been somewhere I've always wanted to be."
McLaurin, a 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State, has spent his entire career in Washington. He ranks sixth in franchise history with 6,379 yards.
The two-time Pro Bowler posted his fifth-consecutive 1,000-plus yard season in 2024, finishing with 1,096 on 82 catches while adding 13 touchdowns. McLaurin was a key piece in the Commanders' turnaround alongside the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in quarterback Jayden Daniels, as the team went 12-5 and made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
After seeing the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, DK Metcalf and Garrett Wilson all sign massive new deals this offseason, however, McLaurin is looking for his own piece of the pie.
He added that he has yet to decide whether or not he'll report to training camp with the rest of Washington's veterans on July 22.
"Honestly, I haven't decided that yet, I'm trying to take things day by day," he said. "I think that's the disappointing part where I was hoping up until this point things would clear up a lot more than they have and so I haven't made that decision yet and I'm just going to see how the rest of this week goes and take it day by day and go from there."
The Commanders made a splash move for another receiver by acquiring Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers in early March, and while the likeliest outcome with McLaurin is an extension, there's no telling how the situation will ultimately transpire.
The Steelers have already landed a pair of veteran weapons via trade this offseason in Metcalf and tight end Jonnu Smith, but with an "all-in" mentality for 2025, perhaps there's a world in which they pursue McLaurin if he comes available.
