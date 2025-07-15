Two Surprising Steelers Named Cut Candidates
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to head into training camp with plenty of names to watch, a number of roster bubble candidates and, as always, position battles. But the two names that have started the conversation about who's staying and who's going may surprise you.
The Steelers waited a season and a half for the return of insider linebacker Cole Holcomb, who they kept on the roster in hopes of making an impact at some point for their defense. Before his gruesome knee injury, Holcomb was the team's three-down inside linebacker and looked like the piece in the middle of the field they've been trying to find for years.
Now, he's on the bubble to be cut? Possibly, but things would have to go really wrong during training camp. Pittsburgh has experience with inside linebackers struggling after knee injuries, but if Holcomb is capable of even just being the third linebacker on the depth chart, that's enough for the Steelers to keep him around.
The other is a new cornerback the Steelers signed just this offseason, who may already be on his way out? One analyst believes it could be the case. Their reasoning doesn't add up, but the possibility is actually there.
Here's the thing, though, the Steelers didn't sign him to a two-year deal to move on and test their other options. If he's the veteran depth piece they were hoping for, they're going to give him a significant leg up in the competition.
While Cory Trice Jr. and Beanie Bishop may be exciting young names, and Donte Kent is a rookie with upside at slot and as a returner, the Steelers made a decision this offseason to leave minimal wholes. They'll stick to that unless someone really impresses.
