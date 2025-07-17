Former Steelers WR Announces Retirement
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams' agent, Tory Dandy, informed the Los Angeles Chargers that the 30-year-old is retiring.
Chargers veterans reported to training camp on Wednesday, though Williams evidently wasn't among that group. Los Angeles placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Monday, acting as the precursor to the eight-year veteran hanging up his cleats.
After a productive career at Clemson, during which he logged 2,727 yards and 21 touchdowns while winning the national title in 2016, the Chargers selected Williams with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Williams remained with the organization through 2023 and became a preferred target for both Phillip Rivers and Justin Herbert. Across 88 games for Los Angeles, 62 of which were starts, he hauled in 309 passes for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.
The Chargers signed Williams to a three-year, $60 million extension in March 2022, though they cut him in March 2024 after he tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign.
He went on to sign a one-year deal with the New York Jets, with whom he played nine games before a trade sent him to Pittsburgh at last year's deadline.
Williams scored a game-winning touchdown in his first game as a Steeler during Week 10 against the Washington Commanders, though he'd post just 132 yards across nine games for the team.
He returned to Los Angeles on a one-year deal worth $3 million in March.
