Chargers Place Former Steelers WR on PUP List
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is off to a difficult start to the 2025 season. Last season, the organization was excited to acquire playmaking wide receiver Mike Williams just before the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline. He was expected to be a veteran second option behind George Pickens. Heading into the 2025 season, neither receiver is with the team.
The former Steelers' trade addition returned to the organization that drafted him, the Los Angeles Chargers, looking for a fresh start. He'll have to wait to get that opportunity with the Chargers, as Los Angeles announced that Mike Williams was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
With this move, Williams will not be able to practice with the team. Under the NFL rules, he can still participate in meetings, but in on-field activities. The 30-year-old must be activated onto the main roster before joining practices during training camp. Insider Adam Schefter shared the discouraging update on WIlliams.
The Chargers are holding hope that Williams will be ready for the regular season. Otherwise, his return to Los Angeles will begin much like his tenure ended. In 2023, injuries limited him to just three games before he departed the team via free agency. Returning to the team this offseason, he was hoping to make up for that disappointing end.
Last season was a difficult season for Williams as well. He spent the first half of the season with the New York Jets. Despite appearing in nine games, he caught just 12 receptions for 166 yards and zero touchdowns.
His trade to the Steelers didn't help much either. Pittsburgh sat him for the first few weeks after his arrival, and when he was in the lineup, they didn't look his way. In nine games with the Steelers, he hauled in just nine receptions for 132 yards and his only score of the season.
Without Williams at training camp, the wide receiver position is even thinner for the Chargers. In addition to his injury, the Chargers are still waiting for second-round pick Tre Harris to sign his contract and report. Without both players, the receiving depth is sure to be tested as they open camp.
