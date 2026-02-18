Release Coming? Steelers Could Get Second Chance at QB

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to give it another shot with one of their former quarterbacks, they could have the opportunity to do just that in short order.

The Athletic highlighted one potential roster cut for all 30 teams in the NFL, and Zack Rosenblatt chose Justin Fields as the New York Jets' candidate.

"Fields was a disaster last year, his first of a two-year, $40 million contract — $30 million of it guaranteed," Rosenblatt wrote. "Unless someone wants to trade for him (unlikely), the Jets will have one of two options for cutting him: do it outright, incur a $22 million dead cap hit and only $1 million in savings, or designate him a post-June 1 cut, spread that dead cap hit out over two years and save $10 million — savings which wouldn’t come onto the books until after June 1. Since the Jets don’t need the space, the first option feels likely."

Pittsburgh, despite reportedly having interest in re-signing Fields before free agency last offseason, couldn't come to terms with the 26-year-old after having previously turned down his fifth-year option upon landing him in a trade with the Chicago Bears in March 2024.

Though the Steelers' coaching staff has done a complete 180 as Mike McCarthy has taken over the head coaching role for Mike Tomlin, who stepped down last month following the team's Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans, Fields could perhaps pique the interest of the organization if they fail to land their priority options at the position.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before an AFC wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Fields' Steelers Tenure

While Russell Wilson was essentially the de facto starter over Fields throughout training camp and the preseason ahead of the 2024 campaign, the former suffered a calf injury that ended up keeping him sidelined through Week 6.

As such, Fields received a golden opportunity to go out and prove himself after a largely unceremonious three-year stint in Chicago to begin his professional career.

In those six contests guiding Pittsburgh's offense, Fields threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while also running for 231 yards and five scores as the team went 4-2 during that stretch.

Once Wilson returned in Week 7, though, Fields took a back seat for the rest of the year. He only received snaps as part of specific packages, and with some likely reservations about where he'd stand on the depth chart if he were to re-up with the Steelers, Fields bolted for the Jets on a two-year, $40 million agreement on the first day of the legal tampering period last offseason.

Would Bringing Fields Back Make Sense for Pittsburgh?

In no shape or form was Fields put in a position to succeed with a Jets team that went 3-14 this past year.

With that said, though, Fields didn't do himself any favors when he was on the field, evidenced by the fact that he was benched for Tyrod Taylor in November before ending the season on the reserve/injured list with a knee injury.

Across nine games, Fields threw for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 383 yards and four touchdowns.

He had a solid showing in his Big Apple debut with 218 yards and a touchdown through the air while tacking on two rushing scores in a Week 1 loss to the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers, the signal caller he more or less swapped places with last offseason, but it's clear Fields isn't a starting-caliber player anymore.

Pittsburgh has no use for another backup with both Will Howard and Mason Rudolph already on the roster, and with numerous more enticing veteran quarterbacks available to fill the team's need for a starter, including Rodgers, there shouldn't be much of a path back to the black and gold for Fields.

