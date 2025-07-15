Former Steelers WR Goes Full Circle With New Team
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims is on to his sixth NFL team after signing with the Seattle Seahawks in March, and he explained his mindset heading into the year while at his annual youth football camp.
"It comes around full circle," he said, per KPRC 2 Houston.“You know, you put the work in every day. You just dedicate yourself to the game, you work hard every day. Doors will open up. You know, it’s always somebody watching. Like I tell the guys, it is an interview for all 32 teams every time you step out on the field. So, that’s what I want to do. I go out and try to put my best foot forward, show and display my talents, and you know let everything else handle itself. Now we’re in Seattle, can’t wait to bring big explosive plays and things to Seattle and we’re going to have fun this year.“
Sims has cultivated a long NFL career on the back of his prowess in the return game. Since entering the league with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2019, the Kansas product has racked up 462 yards on 74 punt returns while logging 1,561 yards and a touchdown on 62 kick returns.
He saw consistent work in the passing game over his first two years in the league with Washington, hauling in 61 passes for 575 yards and five touchdowns before being released in August 2021.
Following a stint with the Buffalo Bills that lasted under a week, the Steelers scooped up Sims and signed him to their practice squad. He appeared in one game for the team during the 2021 campaign before returning in 2022 and finishing with 104 receiving yards alongside a combined 539 return yards.
From there, Sims spent the entire 2023 season with the Houston Texans and would remain with the organization until he was waived in December 2024. The Baltimore Ravens claimed him, and he'd appear in a total of four contests, including the playoffs, for them.
