Gone Fishing: T.J. Watt Shares Update During Steelers Negotiations
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of some intense negotiations with superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt. The two sides seem far apart on a deal, with no resolution in sight before the team heads to Saint Vincent College for training camp.
But Watt doesn't look like he's very worried. The former Defensive Player of the Year was seen in a picture posted by his wife, Dani, fishing during the offseason. With big smiles on their faces, Watt appears to be in high spirits and the new parents look to be enjoying the time away from football as Watt tries to land a new deal.
Watt and the Steelers aren't very close on a new deal, but the expectation remains that he will sign one. The Steelers are working through trying to negotiate with a player who could be pushing 36 years old when his new deal is done, making things difficult when it comes to the length of the deal and the guaranteed money within it.
Still, sources continue to tell Steelers On SI that the expectation is Watt and Pittsburgh will remain a union throughout the remainder of his career, and that a deal is likely going to happen, even if the two sides haven't been able to figure something out to this point.
Meanwhile, Watt is enjoying his offseason. The team will report for training camp in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on July 23 and take the field for the first time on July 24. If no deal is done, Watt is not expected to be in attendance, which isn't an issue for the Steelers.
Watt, like many other veterans, doesn't do too much during training camp. Pittsburgh has always utilized the time together to get a look at younger players and newcomers that signed in free agency or joined via trade.
At the edge rusher position, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer will likely get most of the reps throughout the summer as the team tries to keep Watt and Alex Highsmith healthy heading into Week 1.
But for right now, Watt is fishing, and looks to be enjoying his family time instead of stressing over a new deal.
