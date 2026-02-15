Steelers May Listen to T.J. Watt Trade Offers

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be willing to engage in trade talks surrounding their all-time sack leader and star pass rusher this offseason as they enter their first year under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo stated that he believes Steelers general manager Omar Khan could gauge the league-wide interest in outside linebacker T.J. Watt and see if they are any deals to be made.

"I do think Omar will at least throw some feelers out there and see if anyone is interested in T.J., but it's a big ticket. That contract is structured in such a way that it's 42 million each and every year," Fittipaldo said, per Steelers Depot. "I can count on one hand the number of teams who are probably willing to do that.

"And then even if they are, you have to come to terms with what you would want in return for T.J. Would you take a discount and say, okay, I'll just take a second-round pick. Would you do that if you're the Steelers?"

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) chases down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Is Watt the Right EDGE to Trade?

Both Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig have generated some external buzz as potential trade candidates for the Steelers given the team's logjam on the edge alongside Watt, and subtracting from that group as a means of picking up other assets could make sense from a roster-building perspective.

Watt's contract is likely the least moveable, as Fittipaldo alluded to, given that he has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $123 million extension he signed last summer ahead of training camp.

The 31-year-old, though he's still an effective player, declined a bit in 2025 with seven sacks and 49 pressures, per Pro Football Focus, in 14 games. He also was out between Weeks 15 and 17 due to a partially collapsed lung.

Herbig, meanwhile, is eligible for an extension this offseason as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal. He's coming off a superb campaign for Pittsburgh, logging 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over 15 contests (seven starts) with 48 pressures, per PFF.

If the Steelers can't guarantee him a larger role moving forward after playing 60 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2025 and aren't willing to hand him a big contract, though, than perhaps Herbig could be on the move.

Highsmith led the Steelers with 9.5 sacks last year, but the team could potentially sell high on the 29-year-old with two seasons left on a $68 million extension he signed in July 2023.

Financial Benefits of Trading Watt

Even if Watt is no longer the player he was in 2021, when he won AP Defensive Player of the Year, or in 2023, when he posted 19.5 sacks and was a first-team All-Pro, he's still a locker room leader that holds plenty of value for the Steelers.

It might be tough to find a landing spot for Watt should he hit the trade block, but if the organization finds one while simultaneously believing they're better off moving forward with Highsmith and Herbig as their starting duo off the edge, they would benefit financially from dealing away the eight-time Pro Bowler.

According to Over the Cap, if the Steelers were to trade the future Hall of Famer with a post-June 1 designation, they'd free up $32 million against the cap while also taking on $10 million in dead money for the 2026 campaign.

It remains to be seen if a Watt trade is feasible, but there are benefits for Pittsburgh if one were to materialize.

