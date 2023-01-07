Last Call for Steelers Super Bowl Reservations

Pittsburgh Steelers fans only have hours left to put their faith in front of them.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one weekend away from finding their way to the playoffs or having their season end. It's going to take some help from teams around the league, but heading into Week 18, there's some hope this team's year won't end in the regular season.

The Steelers need to beat the Cleveland Browns, have the New York Jets defeat the Miami Dolphins - with both teams playing their backup quarterbacks - and the Buffalo Bills need to beat the New England Patriots. If all three happen, Pittsburgh heads into the AFC wild card round as the seventh seed.

There's been a lot of talk about how magical this run has been for the Steelers, and the believers still have a few hours before their optimism isn't available for future returns.

Steelers Super Bowl reservations currently sit the lowest they have been all season. For $10, you can claim yours, which is priced down 85.92% since their season starting price of $71.

But you must act fast. Reservations close at the start of Week 18's first game, Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. If you're going to claim your last second Super Bowl seat, you must do it soon.

There's still plenty of belief in this Steelers team. And for those who believe this run has a long way to go, you get one last chance to put that to the test.

