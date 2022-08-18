Mason Rudolph Not Happy With Reps in Steelers QB Battle

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started to shift Mason Rudolph into the first-team rotation during training camp, but after Kenny Pickett's performance in the preseason opener, that has all but faded.

Finishing off the last day of camp, Rudolph has been pushed to the third team with Pickett taking only second-team reps throughout the week. Mitch Trubisky will start the Steelers' second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Pickett playing second and Rudolph finishing the game.

Rudolph spoke about the changes to the rotation, and addressed his displeasure with the lack of first-team reps at camp.

"I would've like to have some more first-team reps," Rudolph said. "You guys have seen how practice is going on. I've made the most of the reps I have gotten. I think I've performed well this camp, and want to continue to do so individually as well as collectively on Saturday."

Rudolph said there has to be times when you speak with head coach Mike Tomlin about the situation, and has had those talks with his coaches.

"There's a balance," Rudolph said. "In my career, looking back in high school, college and the Steelers the last few years, you have conversations with people who can make those changes - whether that's Mike T or coordinators. But there are time when you say you make the best with what I've got. Many times, that's the best. You don't want to be whining but you want to void your opinion that I'm serious about this and I've put a lot of work into this, but also, I'm going to make the best with the guys around me."

Rudolph is entering the final year of his deal and was hoping to be the successor of Ben Roethlisberger. However, the Steelers seem more interested in their newly-signed veteran and first-round pick.

