Mike Tomlin Would Rather Steelers Be Team on Rise Heading into Playoffs

It does not matter how the Pittsburgh Steelers get there for Mike Tomlin.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of the playoffs but they still need plenty of help before locking up this miracle turnaround.

Sitting at 8-8 heading into Week 18, the Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns and have the New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots to keep their season alive. A long shot to some, but Pittsburgh has overcome the odds each week for the last month, so one more weekend doesn't seem like much.

For head coach Mike Tomlin, he doesn't care how they do it as long as they get into the dance. Because at this time of the year, it's all about who's hot.

Tomlin was asked during his press conference if he'd rather be locked in early or play with the team's backs against the wall this late in the season.

"Does it matter? Really, does it matter?" he replied.

"If there's a preference as it pertains to the playoffs, I'd simply prefer to be a team on the rise," Tomlin continued. "And I just think a team that's that's playing better ball increasingly, is a team that you want to be. All that other stuff, you just want in."

The Steelers have been a much hotter team in the second half of the season, winning six of their last eight. Heading into Acrisure Stadium this weekend, they just need a few more things to go their way for their place in the postseason.

