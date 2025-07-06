Patrick Mahomes' Trainer Slams Steelers Legend After Recent Comments
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently made some comments on his podcast that caught the attention of the best QB in the NFL. Speaking on his Footbahlin’ podcast, the two-time Super Bowl winner boldly proclaimed that he would take Aaron Rodgers in his prime over Patrick Mahomes.
”I would take Aaron in his prime over Patrick now,” he said. “I think Aaron Rodgers, in his prime, was one of the top few to ever do it. So is Patrick Mahomes in his prime. Patrick Mahomes is just entering out of his prime. I think Patrick Mahomes is going to go down as another arguable GOAT.”
While the comments were most likely not meant as disrespectful, some folks close to Mahomes took it that way. One of those people was his trainer, Bobby Stroupe. The NFL and MLB health performance coach did not take lightly to the former Steelers quarterback’s remarks. Responding to the comments on social media, Stroupe countered with a jab of his own toward Roethlisberger.
“Not everybody quits working out at 30 years old, Ben,” he said via his X account.
There‘s no doubting that Mahomes is already in the category and conversation of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. While Roethlisberger believes he is exiting his prime years, there’s still plenty of optimism in Kansas City that Mahomes and company can capture another Lombardi Trophy. Still just 29 years old, Mahomes has plenty left in the tank and there's no reason to believe that will stop in 2025 or 2026.
It’s also unfair to say that Roethlisberger was blasting Mahomes with his comments. His comments read more like an observation on the shelf life of NFL quarterbacks, rather than a pot shot at the Chiefs’ superstar. The intentions are a mystery, but it’s clear that Roethlisberger’s opinion on the top QB in the game have generated quite the response from those around him.
