Steeles Rumor: Aaron Rodgers Back in Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rumors are heating up once again. As the team continues to wait for Aaron Rodgers, more and more people are beginning to talk about when the 41 year old may finally have an answer on his future. The expectation is that the Steelers may get an answer during Organized Team Activities and minicamp, and now, there's a rumor flying around that he's already in town.
According to a fan calling into 93.7 The Fan, Rodgers was spotted at the Strip District near downtown Pittsburgh.
"I’m not a flaky guy and I don’t know what this means, I’m not going to say he’s signing today . . . but in the Strip District, this morning, I saw Aaron Rodgers coming out of a hotel," Brett, a caller to the Joe and Starkey Show said during a call-in.
Two out of three hosts didn't believe Brett or the rumor, with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo pointing out that it's a strange place to be for Rodgers.
"The Strip is a little bit of an odd location," Fittipaldo said.
It is an odd place for Rodgers to be if he's trying to stay low-key as he makes his way to the facility. If Rodgers is signing, he probably wouldn't want to show his face too much before doing so, and if he is still contemplating it and meeting with the team again, the last place he'd want to be is the Strip District as it's the busiest place in the city most mornings.
The expectation is that Rodgers could sign soon, and sources have continued to tell Steelers On SI that Rodgers could end up in Pittsburgh by minicamp. However, nothing is set in stone and while the team remaining optimistic about him signing, they aren't certain of anything even at this point.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!