Steelers Could Sign Patrick Mahomes OT

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are attempting to take their offensive line to the next level. They finished the 2025 season with one of the better units in the NFL, but there is still a huge problem with the left side of the line.

Finding the right solution for the Steelers might require a creative solution.

That solution might involve targeting the most recent right tackle blocking for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jawaan Taylor was a long-time member of the offensive line in Kansas City, but after being released by the organization, he makes a ton of sense as a free agent target for the Steelers.

Premier Pass Protector

Taylor does one thing extremely well: pass protection. That's been the biggest consistency of his game in the NFL.

Last season was no exception. Playing in 13 games last season, he allowed just three sacks, five quarterback hits and 12 total pressures. It helped him earn a 67.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, marking the sixth time in seven seasons that he received a pass-blocking grade above 65.

The one area the Steelers' offensive line struggled with last season was allowing pressures. Especially on the left side of the line, protecting the quarterback was constantly a worry during passing plays.

Taylor can help address that issue. The 28-year-old tackle has plenty of experience and could quickly bring that veteran voice to the offensive line.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) helps up quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fautanu to the Left?

The acquisition of Taylor would create another issue for the Steelers. Taylor has played almost exclusively on the right side during his NFL career. Aside from 34 combined snaps at left tackle over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he's always been a right tackle.

The Steelers have one of the best right tackles in the NFL in third-year tackle Troy Fautanu.

But this problem might not be as difficult to solve as you might think. Fautanu has excelled on the right side, but he was a left tackle in the NCAA. When the Steelers selected him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, there was an assumption that he would play on the left side and Broderick Jones would kick back to his more natural position on the right side.

That might happen again if the Steelers sign Taylor. He'd have to play the right tackle position, forcing Fautanu to the blind-side protector. In most cases, kicking a play to the opposite side would be detrimental, but if anyone can make that transition, it's Fautanu.

It's an outside of the box idea, but Jawaan Taylor might just fit the needs of the Steelers. They have to bolster the offensive line ahead of the 2026 season, and the 28-year-old veteran is an under-the-radar solution.

