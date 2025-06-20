Steelers Legend Endorses Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers changed the path they were taking offensively by signing Aaron Rodgers just before their mandatory minicamp began this offseason.
Instead of going with a room that consisted of Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Skylar Thompson, Rodgers becomes the starter for a team attempting to continue their competitive ways.
His move to Pittsburgh has caught many eyes, including former Steelers players. One such player is Joey Porter Sr. , the former outside linebacker who played a significant role on the Steelers during the early 2000s.
On an appearance on the Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast, Porter spoke about Rodgers and his excitement for him this season. Porter pointed out Rodgers age, as he is the oldest active player, but made sure to point out what he believes Rodgers would still be able to achieve.
“Man, me being honest, I was excited,” Porter said. “I got to play against Aaron Rodgers and watch Aaron Rodgers do his thing. I feel like he got a lot of juice left in the arm. … He’s not a guy that is going to go out there and trick it off. He ain’t going to put us in bad situations. We ain’t asking him to save us — we ask him not to lose the four games that we lose every year that we’re not supposed to lose.”
The Steelers are quite unlikely to be one of the top teams in the league purely due to their inaction at the quarterback position. They waited quite a while in a year where the available quarterbacks were admittedly weak and landed a massive gamble in an aging Rodgers. It is entirely possible that Porter is correct, but the Steelers are certainly fighting an uphill battle on the offensive side this season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!