Pittsburgh Maulers Reveal Uniforms for 2022 Season

The Pittsburgh Maulers have released their inaugural uniforms for the second coming of the USFL, which premiers this April.

The USFL returns for a second run after staying dormant since the 1980's. The league will consist of eight teams and a 12 week season.

The Maulers will make a comeback after playing just one season during the USFL's initial run, going 3-15 in 1984. And that comebacks starts with the reveal of their uniforms.

The Maulers join Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars and Tampa Bay Bandits in the rebirth season.

While the teams will be named after cities, the league's inaugural season will be held in one location, UAB’s new Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

