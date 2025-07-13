Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Ready To Retire On Top
PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers will likely get one run with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the future Hall of Fame quarterback has made it known he's likely hanging up his cleats for the final time after his 2025 campaign. So, with a one-and-done situation on his hands, he's looking to make the most and go out the right way.
Speaking with the Golf Channel, Rodgers said he's looking to go out on top, finishing his career the way he sees fit as he ends his NFL run in Pittsburgh.
"Well, I just like the newness of it all," Rodgers said. "I’m excited about being with such a great franchise with the Hall of Fame head coach (Tomlin) and I’ve enjoyed getting to know Arthur Smith, our coordinator, the quarterback coach was actually in my room a million years ago. I’ve known Tom Arth since we were young kids without any gray. So, it’s fun. It’s a good quarterback room, and there’s good leadership in the locker room. It’s a great fan base, and I’m just excited to get back out there and finish (my career) the right way."
The Steelers are all-in around Rodgers this year. They went out and traded for DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith, brought in a new running back in Kaleb Johnson and have a young offensive line they've invested two first-round picks and a second-round pick into.
Now, it's about putting it on the field once the season starts. Pittsburgh has plenty of noise surrounding them as they've failed to find a quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger, and failed to win a playoff game in eight seasons.
They want this year to be different. So does Rodgers. And they're putting it all out there to try and end his career on the right note, and get the organization back to their dominant ways.
