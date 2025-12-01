Aaron Rodgers Shares Alarming Thoughts on Steelers Preparation

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need to improve their game preparation as they try to salvage their 2025 season. Don't take my word for it, take their starting quarterback's words.

Aaron Rodgers spoke to the media following the Steelers' 23-7 Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The offense was abysmal in the loss, totaling just 166 yards. Speaking about the disappointing showing, he shared that the team's off-field tactics were better, but their on-field preparation in practice didn't help their cause.

"I thought the preparation, like I said, was better," he admitted. "But the practice wasn't as good as I thought it was. That doesn't mean you're going to have a bad performance, but the execution tonight just wasn't good enough."

What exactly does Rodgers mean by having a strong preparation week but a poor practice week? He elaborated a bit on what he meant during his post-game comments.

"It's a lot of things," he said. "Kind of just a feeling. A lot of it is just the energy at practice and the tempo. So, we talked about and I thought Friday was better. But, I thought Thursday wasn't a great tempo execution practice on offense."

What is the Solution for the Steelers?

Rodgers stated that the entire roster needed to be accountable, pointing at himself and the rest of the team leaders first and foremost. When the possibility of coaching or some factor outside of the locker room was brought up as the cause of these issues, Rodgers reassured that he believes in head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the coaching staff.

"I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Mike Tomlin," he stated. "That's why I came here. And players need to take accountability, myself included, and I will continue to. I need to play better."

Watch Some Film

Rodgers also issued a passing comment that could hint at what one potential solution is moving forward. While discussing how they can improve, the QB said that the team can put more emphasis on their film sessions and staying in better communication.

"When there's film sessions, everybody shows up," he responded. "When I check to a route, you do the right route."

The comment was about several miscues on the field during the loss. Rodgers said tight end Jonnu Smith ran the wrong route after the quarterback checked into a different look. In addition, there were multiple other blown plays that robbed them of their comeback attempt.

It all improves in practice for these Steelers. Rodgers said so himself after their most recent loss, and now it's up to them to get to work and lock in for their final five contests.

