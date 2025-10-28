Steelers Add DB Help in Trade With Patriots
After an abysmal defensive showing against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 from Acrisure Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a new safety in town.
In a trade announced by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the Steelers acquired New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger. In exchange for Dugger, the Steelers and Patriots swapped sixth and seventh round 2026 draft picks.
Trouble in Steelers' Defensive Paradise
Dugger joins Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers, another former Patriot, at strong safety and DeShon Elliot, Juan Thornhill and Miles Kilebrew at free safety on the Steelers' depth chart. Elliot suffered a knee injury during Pittsburgh's matchup against Green Bay and is on the injured reserve list and considered out week-to-week. Kilebrew is set to miss the full season.
The Steelers defense, generally considered to be the best in the league, has been floundering in 2025. The NFL ranks the Steelers at 30th in the league and have allowed 25 points per game through Week 8, for a total of 386 yards. Stars like TJ Watt and Cam Heyward, some of the best paid defenders in football, have not been performing like expected, likely leading the Steelers to acquire more help in the form of Dugger.
Head coach Mike Tomlin has not publicly considered taking over defensive play calling duties from defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, instead insisting the two will work on a solution to the team's defensive woes.
Kyle Dugger's Journey to the NFL
Dugger was originally drafted by the Pats in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, going 37th overall. In college, he played for the NCAA Division II Lenoir–Rhyne Bears out of North Carolina, where he was made an immediate starter and won the Cliff Harris Award for best small school defensive player in 2019.
Dugger made his debut that season in the Patriots' home opener against the Miami Dolphins, but would later miss time due to an ankle injury. His best year was 2023, where he recorded 109 total tackles (71 total, 38 assists) and 1.5 sacks through all 17 games.
Dugger signed a four-year contract with New England that year, and re-signed for another four years in April 2024 for $58 million, with $29,75 million guaranteed. In 2025, he's recorded 17 total tackles (7 solo, 10 assists) and no sacks through the first seven games of the season, but did not play due to a mild knee injury in the Patriots' Week 8 game against the Steelers' AFC North fellows, the Cleveland Browns.
