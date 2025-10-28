Steelers Teammates Honor Cole Holcomb With Award
PITTSBURGH — There are few bright spots on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense right now, but one of them is the comeback campaign middle linebacker Cole Holcomb is producing. After suffering and recovering from a potentially career-ending knee injury, he’s returned to starter-level football. In recognition of his journey, his teammates voted him as the 2025 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.
The award is voted on annually by Steelers players and given to ”a player who has shown courage either coming back from an injury or a life-altering situation.” Holcomb follows Cory Trice Jr., who received the honor in 2024.
Two Year Road Back
It’s been a long road back to the NFL for Holcomb. After playing standout football at the start of the 2023 regular season, he suffered an undisclosed knee injury. The recovery was arduous and long, and it cost him the rest the 2023 season and the entirety of 2024.
There was even concern that his time in the NFL was over. Of course, that concern never came from Holcomb. As he told Teresa Varley of Steelers.com, he knew he would always get back on the field.
”Not once in my mind I didn't think I wasn't going be able to come back,” he said. “And it's one of those things where anybody can tell what they want, but I'm going to do what I've got to do.”
Holcomb Won’t Settle
And Holcomb did that, finishing his recovery process and returning to the field for Steelers training camp this past summer. After making the 53-man roster, he was utilized lightly in the opening week. Since Week 2, however, he’s seen at least 20 defensive snaps in four of six games. His stuffing ability a huge addition to their porous run defense.
Getting back on the field is just the next step. Holcomb isn’t content with being a piece of the rotation. He wants to be a top linebacker for the Steelers and in the NFL.
"It's about getting back to where I was,” he said. “I want to prove that I can be a top linebacker in the league again.”
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is spiralling after two consecutive losses. The organization’s bread and butter for decades is now in a historically low place, allowing 30 or more points for the third time this season and being one of the most predictable units in the NFL. If they have any hopes of turning things around, Holcomb’s play in the run game will be a key part of their improvement.
