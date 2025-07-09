Steelers Analyst Floats Massive T.J. Watt, Lions Trade
PITTSBURGH — Every day that passes, the tension grows between the Pittsburgh Steelers and superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt. The contract negotiations have not yielded a new deal, and training camp is now less than three weeks away. The organization maintains a confidence that they will extend Watt before the season begins, but doubt is further creeping in.
Until the Steelers and Watt agree on what many expect to be a massive, potentially record-setting contract, the trade speculation is running rampant. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan proposed a hypothetical trade for the Steelers’ superstar. In his proposed deal, the Detroit Lions play the part of trade partner. In exchange for Watt, the Steelers would acquire wide receiver Jameson Williams, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick.
Williams is coming off a breakout season for the Lions. The 24-year-old pass-catcher hauled in 58 receptions for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns. He also attempted 11 rushes for 61 yards and another score.
There is still room to grow for Williams as well. Coming off his first 1,000-yard season, he’s primed to take another step in his production in his fourth NFL season. His explosive athleticism and sure hands endeared him to Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff, and he could do the same with Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh.
It’s a decent, possibly strong, offer from the Lions in this hypothetical. Getting a pair of draft picks and a true number two receiver to pair with DK Metcalf would be excellent value for the 31-soon-to-be-32-year-old linebacker seeking $40 million annually.
The problem is that the Steelers aren’t seeking equal value in return for Watt. If they are going to trade the team’s best edge rusher of the 21st century, it would have to be for a package that blew the team away. As good of a package as Williams and two draft picks is, it’s not the overwhelming deal that they cannot afford to refuse. The Steelers want to get a deal done and know he can help them pursue a Super Bowl in 2025. It would take a lot more than this proposed trade package to acquire Watt from Pittsburgh.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!