Steelers Trading T.J. Watt Next?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown their hand, making it known that any player is open to be moved and they have one goal in mind for the 2025 season - to win a Super Bowl. And until T.J. Watt puts pen to paper on a new contract extension, he's a name to watch on Pittsburgh's wild trade market.
Watt and the Steelers are expected to get a deal done before or early into training camp, but after the team moved Minkah Fitzpatrick, trading him to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, there's plenty of speculation about a different outcome.
Including being the next trade partner. A move Watt is reportedly aware is a possibility.
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Watt is open to any outcome this offseason.
"With Watt, it’s too early to tell what will happen. No one should be surprised by any outcome," Florio wrote.
"The problem is that the two sides are, we’re told, nowhere close on a new deal. Watt, one of the very best defensive players is the game, is ready for any outcome and not afraid to push the issue."
Watt had a down year last season, struggling to find much success in the back half of the year. This offseason, his priority outside of signing a contract extension has been working to be able to change sides of the line, flipping with Alex Highsmith.
But what if the Steelers aren't willing to pay him? Watt didn't show up to mandatory minicamp and there's a small chance he'd attend training camp without a new contract. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team is not close to a deal, and that Watt isn't too happy with how things have gone so far.
Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby already got paid. Micah Parsons is going to at some point this offseason, and even Trey Hendrickson may get a new check from the Cincinnati Bengals.
If things continue to go south between Pittsburgh and Watt, maybe all options really are - or could be - on the table.
